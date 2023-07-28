© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Essential Tremors

Stephen O'Malley of Sunn0))) (Live at Big Ears Festival)

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published July 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
Stephen O'Malley of SUNN O))). Photo courtesy of O'Malley.
Photo courtesy of O'Malley
/
Stephen O'Malley of SUNN O))).

Stephen O'Malley is best known as a guitarist for drone-metal band Sunn0))), but his musical practice spans composing, collaborations with a host of contemporary artists and a span of other groups, such as electronic duo KTL and dirge-metal legend Khanate.

In this episode, recorded live at the Big Ears Festival, he discusses how music by Fugazi, Pita and Iancu Dumitrescu influenced his work.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags
Essential Tremors music
Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
See stories by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner