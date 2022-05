Producer, MC, actor, director—the RZA has expanded his leadership of hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan into a decade-spanning, multi-hyphenate creative career.

On this episode, he discusses how Isaac Hayes, “(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story,” the theme from Love Story by Francis Lai and performed by Andy Williams, and a famous hip-hop break shaped his work.

