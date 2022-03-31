© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Essential Tremors

Jon Hopkins

Published March 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Jon Hopkins
Electronic musician Jon Hopkins. Credit: Steve Gullick

Electronic musician Jon Hopkins is well-known in certain circles as the creator of numerous thoughtful, yet in many cases danceable, records. He's also had his hand in some enormously commercially successful records, however, as a producer and guest musician, such as Coldplay's Viva la Vida, as well as in several co-productions with Brian Eno. In this episode, he discusses the effect songs by Eno and Harold Budd, Ostrich Tentacles, and Orbital had on him.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Essential Tremors Jon Hopkins electronic music
Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
See stories by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner