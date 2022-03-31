Electronic musician Jon Hopkins is well-known in certain circles as the creator of numerous thoughtful, yet in many cases danceable, records. He's also had his hand in some enormously commercially successful records, however, as a producer and guest musician, such as Coldplay's Viva la Vida, as well as in several co-productions with Brian Eno. In this episode, he discusses the effect songs by Eno and Harold Budd, Ostrich Tentacles, and Orbital had on him.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.