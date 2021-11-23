© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EssentialTremors_primarylogo_1400px.png
Essential Tremors

Vijay Iyer

Published November 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST
Vijay Iyer
Jazz pianist Vijay Iyer

Jazz pianist Vijay Iyer is one of the most respected musicians of his generation, as borne out by the accolades he’s received to date, including a MacArthur Fellowship in 2013, a Doris Duke Performing Artists Award, and a lifetime appointment as a Professor of the Arts at Harvard University.  His work is far from coldly academic, however: soulful, delicate, nuanced, and mesmerizing, it reflects a complex but highly focused mind dedicated with singular purpose to his craft.

Audio will be posted by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Essential Tremors