Published July 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Richard Thompson. Credit: Anthony Pepitone

Richard Thompson is an English singer-songwriter whose work spans over five decades and who has likely influenced many of your favorite bands and musicians with his distinct, virtuosic guitar-playing. Thompson could also be credited with bringing Celtic and other traditional folk influences to bear on mainstream rock music through his work with his first band, Fairport Convention, in the 1960’s. His song choices here reflect this legacy as well as his own family's personal history.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by WYPR.

