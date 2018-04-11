ARCHIVE

(ARCHIVE) In 2020 we celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. To commemorate this milestone, the law firm of Gallagher Evelius & Jones is proud to present "Beyond the Ballot," a series highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of Maryland women since winning the right to vote.

At Gallagher, we value a diverse and inclusive team. Women have played key roles in our firm for decades. "Beyond the Ballot" reflects the values on which our firm was founded and by which we serve people and organizations every day — striving for excellence, compassion and respect for individuals, and dedication to the communities where we live and work.

These stories of exceptional women are intended to inform and inspire others to recognize and realize their own achievements and contributions.