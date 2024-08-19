With a style that is as eccentric as it is welcoming, Dapper Dan Midas a.k.a. DDm is one of the most idiosyncratic new voices in entertainment. The Baltimore native made his name in the local rap scene establishing himself as a premier live act and songwriter. He has played shows nationally alongside the likes of Dan Deacon, Future Islands, Beach House, and Big Freedia . DDm’s ‘Secretary Of Shade’ YouTube channel where he does live book readings and discusses politics and pop culture has over 22,000 subscribers to date. He has been featured on Netflix, BET, ‘The Hill’ and is considered a rising star in music and pop culture commentary. He currently stars in the short film ‘F^¢k '€m R!ght B@¢k’ which was featured at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently playing on Paramount+ and Showtime.