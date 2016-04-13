© 2021 WYPR
Mayor's race: New poll and negative ads

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Fraser Smith
Published April 8, 2016 at 6:00 AM EDT
IMPLogoFlag.gif

    

Fraser Smith and Luke Broadwater, of the Baltimore Sun, talk about the newspaper's latest poll, which gives state Senator Catherine Pugh a clear lead in the race to be Baltimore's next mayor, and the attack ads that followed.

