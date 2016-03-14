Credit Baltimore Police / Police Officer William Porter

The Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that police Officer William Porter must testify against five fellow officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray.

One order from the state’s highest court allowed a January decision from Circuit Judge Barry Williams compelling Porter to testify against Officer Caesar Goodson and Sgt. Alicia White to stand. Another order reversed Williams’ decision denying prosecutor’s request to compel Porter to testify against Lt. Brian Rice and Officers Garret Miller and Edward Nero.

The trials of the officers have been effectively delayed since January when attorneys for Porter appealed Williams’ order to the Court of Special Appeals. Prosecutors asked the Court of Appeals to review all of the decisions.

The Court of Appeals is to issue a written decision later.

