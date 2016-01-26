Going Anywhere Yet?

Now that the snow has stopped and the sun is shining, inquiring minds want to know just when the roads will be open.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said the main roads are open, but asked for patience while state crews go to work on secondary roads. And he’s said it may be a week until things get back to normal. In Baltimore City, officials are making no promises.

But Baltimore County has set an ambitious goal of getting it done by Monday night, even though the county public works director isn’t so sure that will happen.

Ed Adams, the director, said the county had 75 percent of its roads plowed by early Monday afternoon. But at the same time, “We’re going to miss somebody. And we’re going to hear from them.”

With that said, however, Adams said he’s pleased with how things are going. He said the top priority is to get every one of the county’s roads plowed at least once. And second is to clear major intersections.

But that doesn’t mean all lanes will be open, he cautioned. Right now it’s all about access. Other issues have to wait.

“People are seeing piles of snow and they’re calling and complaining,” Adams said. “I am not going to go out and redistribute a pile of snow amongst the neighbors so everyone has an equal share. And that has been a request.”

County officials said if your road has not been plowed by tomorrow morning, give them a call at 410-887-3560.

