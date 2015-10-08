Kopp Weighs In On AC Issue

State Treasurer Nancy Kopp

For three weeks, Comptroller Peter Franchot has been criticizing Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz for not air conditioning all the county’s schools fast enough. It wasn’t a question of money,Franchotsaid, but of leadership.

But at the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday, State Treasurer NancyKoppsuggested air conditioned schools may not be just a Baltimore County issue. She said it might be a good idea to do a statewide survey to see where else there are problems with sweltering classrooms.

She agreed air conditioning is essential, but said it also is also expensive.

"You either put the money there or you put it somewhere else and that is sometimes a difficult decision to make," she said.

Kamenetzunveiled a plan Tuesday in which all county schools would have central air by 2019. But WednesdayFranchotagain called on Baltimore County to use window units, so all classes could have air conditioning within weeks.Kamenetzcalled that a band aid approach that wastes money.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore