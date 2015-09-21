© 2021 WYPR
Redistricting Reform Panel Holds First Meeting

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published September 16, 2015 at 12:22 PM EDT
  Governor Larry Hogan recently formed a commission to study Maryland's redistricting process and make recommendations on how to reform it. The panel held its first hearing last night at Towson University -- an institution that straddles two different Congressional districts.WYPR'sJohn Lee talks with Nathan Sterner about what the panel discussed, the process for proposing a reform plan, and the prospects of such a plan in the General Assembly.

