Redistricting Reform Panel Holds First Meeting

Governor Larry Hogan recently formed a commission to study Maryland's redistricting process and make recommendations on how to reform it. The panel held its first hearing last night at Towson University -- an institution that straddles two different Congressional districts.WYPR'sJohn Lee talks with Nathan Sterner about what the panel discussed, the process for proposing a reform plan, and the prospects of such a plan in the General Assembly.

