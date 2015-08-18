Holton To Retire In 2016

Credit Baltimore City Council /

City Councilwoman Helen Holton announced at the end of Monday’s council meeting she will not seek re-election in 2016 because of health reasons.

“[I’ve had some] challenges and several surgeries,” Holton said. “I’m not old, yet I realize I am not young as I used to be” adding that approaching mid-life has been "an interesting journey.”

Council President Jack Young praised her “exemplary service” to her Southwest Baltimore district and thanked her for supporting him in his role.

Holton, who turns 55 on Tuesday, has been on the council since 1995; first as part of the multi-member fifth district. She has represented the eighth district since single member districts were instituted in 2002.

She has shepherded Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s budgets as chair of the council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee since 2011. The Morgan State University alumna is also vice chair of the Health Committee and sits on the Urban Affairs and Aging Committee and the Taxation, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

Holton’s term ends in December 2016.

