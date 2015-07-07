© 2021 WYPR
Maryland Casinos Generate $91.4M Revenue In June

Published July 6, 2015 at 8:35 PM EDT
State officials say Maryland's five casinos generated $91.4 million in revenue in June.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said in a news release Monday that June 2015 casino revenue increased from June 2014 by $19.3 million, or nearly 27 percent. In a year-to-year comparison excluding Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, which opened in August 2014, revenue decreased from June 2014 by $3.7 million, or 5.1 percent.

The other four casinos are Hollywood CasinoPerryvillein Cecil County; Casino at Ocean Downs in Worcester County; Maryland Live Casino in Anne Arundel County, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort inAlleganyCounty.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Associated Press