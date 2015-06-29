State Wants 2 Trials For Officers Charged In Gray Case

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / File Photo

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby wants a judge to order a separate trial for two of the six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

In a motion filed Friday,Mosbyasked a judge to allow two officers, William Porter and Lt. Brian Rice, to be tried separately from the four others.

Porter and Rice are each charged with reckless endangerment, misconduct in office, second-degree assault and manslaughter, which is a felony.

Mosby's motion does not explain her strategy for trying Porter and Rice separately from the others.

Sgt. Alicia White faces the same charges as Porter and Rice, as does Caesar Goodson, who also faces a "depraved-heart" murder charge. Officers Garrett Miller and Edward Nero face only misdemeanors.

Gray died in April of injuries received while in police custody.

