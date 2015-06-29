© 2021 WYPR
State Wants 2 Trials For Officers Charged In Gray Case

Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 27, 2015
Baltimore City State&apos;s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that a grand jury handed up indictments against all six officers on charges related to the death of Freddie Gray, who died from injuries sustained while in police custody.
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby wants a judge to order a separate trial for two of the six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

In a motion filed Friday,Mosbyasked a judge to allow two officers, William Porter and Lt. Brian Rice, to be tried separately from the four others.

Porter and Rice are each charged with reckless endangerment, misconduct in office, second-degree assault and manslaughter, which is a felony.

Mosby's motion does not explain her strategy for trying Porter and Rice separately from the others.

Sgt. Alicia White faces the same charges as Porter and Rice, as does Caesar Goodson, who also faces a "depraved-heart" murder charge. Officers Garrett Miller and Edward Nero face only misdemeanors.

Gray died in April of injuries received while in police custody.  

