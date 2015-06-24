© 2021 WYPR
MTA Unveils New MARC Plan With Smaller Fare Hike

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 22, 2015 at 11:06 AM EDT
MARC_GP39_at_Odenton_by_Ryan_Stavely_via_flickr.jpg
Credit Ryan Stavely (Flickr: Thanksgiving_Eve_Getaway_13) / via Wikimedia Commons
/

The Maryland Transit Administration authority has unveiled a less costly MARC pass that can be used on week days only after riders complained about a hefty increase in the fares for seven-day passes.

The MTA announced the new plan Thursday at the monthly meeting of the MARC Riders Advisory Council in Washington.  The original plan would have raised the cost of a seven-day pass to travel between Baltimore and Washington from $52.50 to $80. The new passes will cost $60 for five days.

A spokeswoman says the MTA heard riders' contentions that most weekly ticket purchasers ride MARC only Monday to Friday.

The MARC riders' group protested this week after the MTA announced plans last month to impose sizable increases June 25 in MARC fares that haven't risen since 2003.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
