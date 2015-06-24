MTA Unveils New MARC Plan With Smaller Fare Hike

Credit Ryan Stavely (Flickr: Thanksgiving_Eve_Getaway_13) / via Wikimedia Commons /

The Maryland Transit Administration authority has unveiled a less costly MARC pass that can be used on week days only after riders complained about a hefty increase in the fares for seven-day passes.

The MTA announced the new plan Thursday at the monthly meeting of the MARC Riders Advisory Council in Washington. The original plan would have raised the cost of a seven-day pass to travel between Baltimore and Washington from $52.50 to $80. The new passes will cost $60 for five days.

A spokeswoman says the MTA heard riders' contentions that most weekly ticket purchasers ride MARC only Monday to Friday.

The MARC riders' group protested this week after the MTA announced plans last month to impose sizable increases June 25 in MARC fares that haven't risen since 2003.

