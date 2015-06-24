Maryland Democratic Party Names New Executive Director

Credit Md. Democratic Party Facebook Page /

The Maryland Democratic Party has named a new interim executive director.

D. Bruce Poole, the party chairman, announced in an email Friday that Pat Murray has been chosen to work on an interim basis.

Murray will start in early July, and his nomination will be considered by the party's executive committee at a party meeting later that month.

Murray has worked as a political adviser to both presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly. He was deputy chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller from July 2008 to October 2011. Before that, he worked for House Speaker Michael Busch, starting in 2005.

Murray also worked as executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party from January 2003 to April 2004.

