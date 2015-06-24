FEMA Denies Disaster Aid For Baltimore Riot Costs

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR /

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency says federal officials have denied the state's request for a disaster declaration stemming from civil unrest in Baltimore after the police-involved death of Freddie Gray.

Spokesman Chas Eby told The Associated Press in an email Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent Maryland an initial denial of a request the state submitted last month. Such denials can be appealed.

A disaster declaration would allow public agencies or individuals, or both, to seek reimbursement for disaster-related costs.

In his request, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan cited a Baltimore city preliminary estimate that the rioting and looting in April, followed by a five-night, city-wide curfew, had an economic impact of $30.5 million.

Baltimore officials have reserved $20 million to cover direct costs, including police overtime.

