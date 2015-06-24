© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Criminal Justice

FBI Director: This Is A "Difficult Time" In Law Enforcement

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 20, 2015 at 7:34 AM EDT
FBI Director James Comey
FBI Director James Comey
FBI Director James Comey
Credit FBI
/
FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey says officers must work to bridge a gap with the communities they protect.

Comeyspoke Friday in Baltimore, where anger turned to rioting this spring following the death of a man injured in police custody. Six officers are charged in Freddie Gray's arrest and death. Meanwhile, homicides are up, arrests are down and the police commissioner says residents are surrounding officers as they do their jobs.

Comeydescribed police and communities as "two lines" that "bend away from each other" each time an officer injures a civilian or a policeman is killed.Comeysays "this is a very difficult time in law enforcement." He says officers must get people to see them "more clearly" and "have to work hard" to see better the people they protect.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

Tags

NewsFreddie GrayAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Associated Press