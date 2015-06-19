New Website Documents Civil Unrest In Baltimore

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / An unmarked police car being vandalized during unrest that took place in downtown Baltimore on April 25.

The Maryland Historical Society has unveiled a new website that features photographs, videos and oral histories from the recent civil unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.

The website, , is a collaborative effort between the historical society and faculty from the University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

The aim of the website, according to a news release, is to encourage people to "participate in recording and preserving history as it unfolds."

The site will also have a feature that allows people to contribute digital material to the trove electronically.

