New Website Documents Civil Unrest In Baltimore

Associated Press
Published June 19, 2015 at 2:34 PM EDT
An unmarked police car being vandalized during unrest that took place in downtown Baltimore on April 25.
Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
An unmarked police car being vandalized during unrest that took place in downtown Baltimore on April 25.

The Maryland Historical Society has unveiled a new website that features photographs, videos and oral histories from the recent civil unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.

The website, , is a collaborative effort between the historical society and faculty from the University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

The aim of the website, according to a news release, is to encourage people to "participate in recording and preserving history as it unfolds."

The site will also have a feature that allows people to contribute digital material to the trove electronically.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
