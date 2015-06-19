© 2021 WYPR
Hood College Proposes Its First Doctoral Program

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 19, 2015 at 11:25 AM EDT
Credit From Hood College website
Hood College in Frederick plans to offer its first doctoral program, leading to a Ph.D. in organizational leadership.

Roger Stenersen, director of the school's Educational Leadership Program, tells The Frederick News-Post that Hood aims to prepare students to lead public and private institutions.

He says the doctoral program would be a next step for those who've earned a master's degree in business administration or educational leadership.

The private, liberal arts college hopes to begin offering the doctorate in the fall of 2016. It requires approval by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, and the Maryland State Department of Education.

