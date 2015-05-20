© 2021 WYPR
Baltimore Prosecutor Disputes Conflict Of Interest Claims

Published May 19, 2015 at 4:26 PM EDT
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's top prosecutor has filed a blistering response to a motion from the lawyers representing six police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

The defense lawyers say State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has conflicts of interest that should force her to step aside and have an independent prosecutor handle the case. They accused her of charging the officers with crimes to prevent more rioting in the district represented by her husband, a city councilman. And they say she's too close to an attorney who represents Gray's family.

Mosby's chief deputy filed a response made available on Tuesday. It calls the conflict of interest allegations baseless and says the defense motion "bounces from one ridiculous allegation to another, like a pinball on a machine far past 'TILT."

