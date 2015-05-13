Cryor To Lead One Baltimore

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / Former state Democratic Party head Michael Cryor introduced as chairman of Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake's One Baltimore initiative.

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced Wednesday that former state Democratic Party head Michael Cryor will chair her One Baltimore initiative.

Rawlings-Blake, who unveiled the initiative last Thursday, described it as “a comprehensive, public-private initiative to support the ongoing efforts to facilitate opportunities for the city’s children, families and neighborhoods."

For example, One Baltimore would be the central contact to connect jobs that become available to people who need them and provide training.

Cryor, a Baltimore native and graduate of City College, Morgan State University and Montclair State in New Jersey, said the initiative is a rare opportunity for Baltimore to set the stage for a national conversation on equal opportunity.

“Particularly,” he added, “those parts of our country that have been riveted by concentrated discrimination and indifference.”

Cryor also announced an effort by One Baltimore to increase the number of available jobs to high school youth.

Rawlings-Blake said Cryor was highly recommended and she believed he will “ensure One Baltimore initiative moves us forward with a common and sustainable agenda.”

