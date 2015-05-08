© 2021 WYPR
WEAA and WYPR Collaborate on Freddie Gray Coverage

WEAA | By Carla Wills
Published May 7, 2015 at 7:47 PM EDT
WEAA and WYPR team up to cover Freddie Gray case and its aftermath

Baltimore’s public radio stationsWEAA88.9 FM andWYPR88.1 FM announced a collaboration Monday in which the stations will share news resources and coverage assignments that may allow both stations to cover and produce news content relating to events surrounding the death of Freddie Gray.  WYPR and WEAA will join forces to mutually plan coverage of the many angles and aftermath of daily occurrences incidental and directly related to Baltimore's continued response and reaction to this event. Stories related to the death of Freddie Gray produced by each station will be available to each station with joint attribution.  

“This is unity for a greater cause, one that gets defined and redefined every single day here in Baltimore,” said WEAA General Manager Michele Williams. “To deploy our resources collectively to inform the community certainly lives up to our public radio mission as a community asset.”

News directors JoelMcCordfromWYPRand Carla Wills fromWEAAwill serve as contacts for the collaboration. Together they will assign reporters to coordinate the workload of story development and reporting stories. 

“This collaboration affords us the opportunity to better serve the Baltimore community at a time when they are counting on up-to-the-minute and in-depth coverage,” said WYPR General Manager Tony Brandon. 

Carla Wills
Carla Wills is an award-winning veteran journalist with 17 years of experience in print, broadcast, and online media. She is WEAA's executive producer of news and public affairs, and executive producer of First Edition, the station's evening drive-time news magazine. She also is an independent producer who has worked on nationally syndicated projects for New Visions, New Voices, an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to bring diverse voices to public radio.
