Criminal Justice

Six Officers Charged In Freddie Gray Death

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By P. Kenneth Burns,
Christopher ConnellyMary WiltenburgMary Rose MaddenJoel McCord
Published May 1, 2015 at 9:51 PM EDT
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby discusses the results of her investigation into the death of Freddie Gray.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby discusses the results of her investigation into the death of Freddie Gray.

  

Six police officers have been charged in the death of Freddie Gray with counts ranging from manslaughter and assault to false imprisonment.  One officer was charged with second degree murder.

WYPR's news team has covered the case Friday.  P. Kenneth Burns was at State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's news conference.  Christopher Connelly heard reaction from Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Congressman Elijah Cummings.  Mary Wiltenberg got reaction from people in the West Baltimore in the West Baltimore neighborhood of Penn North.  Mary Rose Madden talked to News Director Joel McCord about reaction from the Gray Family to the officers being charged.

NewsFreddie Gray
P. Kenneth Burns
Kenneth Burns is WYPR's Metro Reporter; covering issues that affect Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.
Christopher Connelly
Christopher Connelly is a political reporter for WYPR, covering the day-to-day movement and machinations in Annapolis. He comes to WYPR from NPR, where he was a Joan B. Kroc Fellow, produced for weekend All Things Considered and worked as a rundown editor for All Things Considered. Chris has a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley. He’s reported for KALW (San Francisco), KUSP (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and KJZZ (Phoenix), and worked at StoryCorps in Brooklyn, N.Y. He’s filed stories on a range of topics, from a shortage of dog blood in canine blood banks to heroin addicts in Tanzania. He got his start in public radio at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, when he was a student at Antioch College.
See stories by Christopher Connelly
Mary Wiltenburg
Mary Wiltenburg is an award-winning reporter whose print, radio, and multimedia stories profile people and communities, especially children. She has contributed to The Christian Science Monitor, This American Life, Esquire, The Boston Globe Magazine, Marketplace, Nightline, Der Spiegel, and many other outlets, from four continents. She has also worked as an editor and radio producer, and has taught journalism to middle schoolers through college students. She lives with her family in Baltimore.
Mary Rose Madden
Mary Rose is a reporter and senior news producer for 88.1 WYPR FM, a National Public Radio member station in Baltimore. At the local news desk, she assigns stories, organizes special coverage, edits news stories, develops series and reports.
See stories by Mary Rose Madden
Joel McCord
Joel McCord is a trumpet player who learned early in life that that’s no way to make a living.
See stories by Joel McCord
