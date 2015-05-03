Six Officers Charged In Freddie Gray Death

Six police officers have been charged in the death of Freddie Gray with counts ranging from manslaughter and assault to false imprisonment. One officer was charged with second degree murder.

WYPR's news team has covered the case Friday. P. Kenneth Burns was at State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's news conference. Christopher Connelly heard reaction from Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Congressman Elijah Cummings. Mary Wiltenberg got reaction from people in the West Baltimore in the West Baltimore neighborhood of Penn North. Mary Rose Madden talked to News Director Joel McCord about reaction from the Gray Family to the officers being charged.

