A Look At Media Coverage Of The Riots In Baltimore

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday brought journalism bigwigs together for a night of laughs and selfies. The president told some jokes and major broadcast stations responded with wall to wall coverage.

As Jon Stewart noted on The Daily Show, the news outlets largely ignored the riots in Baltimore less than 40 miles away. NPR’s David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about the jarring contrast, as well as the media’s coverage of the riots this week in general.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

