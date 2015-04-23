Freddie Gray Protests Continue Amid Fury, Calling For Accountability

Credit Mary Rose Madden / A protester at the Western District Police Station

Protests continued in Baltimore as crowds gathered throughout the city calling for accountability in the death of Freddie Gray , a 25 year old African American man who died Sunday from spinal injuries obtained while in police custody.

They chanted "All night, all day, wegoin' fight for Freddie Gray," "We want answers," and "No justice, no peace. We don't need them on our streets." The situation is growing more heated - tensions were high as more than a hundred gathered around the Western District Police Station Wednesday night. Police cars blocked streets and a concrete barricade was set up around the police station. The barricade aggravated many in the crowd, like Travis Robertson, black, who argued with a white police officer telling him, "I don’t want you to get hurt," to which Robertson replied, "you’re violating my rights! I have the right to peacefully protest!" The officer told him, "I respect you, brother. I just don’t want you to get hurt."

Travis Robertson argued with a police officer about the legality of concrete barricade blocking the streets

Many protestors – among them – Sheila Conway - asked to see city's top elected official stand with them. "Where’s our mayor? She’s supposed to be here."

Another protester -ShantriseWilson, who lives in Gray’s neighborhood, said the police harassment on her streets makes her scared for her children. She said she can’t send them out to play, to the corner store. Through tears, she said, "it’s humiliating. They hate us so much. And as African Americans, we’re tired of it!"

Baltimore Police are expected to release the results of their internal investigation of Gray’s death by the end of next week. The six officers involved have been suspended with pay.

Credit Mary Rose Madden / Protesters carried signs that read "Black Lives Matter," "Justice For Freddie," and "We Want Answers"

Protests are expected to continue.

