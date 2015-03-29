© 2021 WYPR
Annapolis Wrap: Health Exchange Audit, Budget And Phosphorous Rules

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Christopher Connelly,
Joel McCord
Published March 27, 2015 at 4:20 PM EDT
There are just more than two weeks until the end of the legislative session in Annapolis. News Director Joel McCord talked to WYPR’s Christopher Connelly about some of the big items in the state house this week. 

Christopher Connelly
Christopher Connelly is a political reporter for WYPR, covering the day-to-day movement and machinations in Annapolis. He comes to WYPR from NPR, where he was a Joan B. Kroc Fellow, produced for weekend All Things Considered and worked as a rundown editor for All Things Considered. Chris has a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley. He’s reported for KALW (San Francisco), KUSP (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and KJZZ (Phoenix), and worked at StoryCorps in Brooklyn, N.Y. He’s filed stories on a range of topics, from a shortage of dog blood in canine blood banks to heroin addicts in Tanzania. He got his start in public radio at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, when he was a student at Antioch College.
See stories by Christopher Connelly
Joel McCord
Joel McCord is a trumpet player who learned early in life that that’s no way to make a living.
See stories by Joel McCord
