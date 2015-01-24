© 2021 WYPR
A New Governor, New Budget And New Legislation

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Christopher Connelly,
Joel McCord
Published January 23, 2015 at 3:13 PM EST
Credit Christopher Connelly/WYPR
In Annapolis, the legislative session is in full swing. Politics Reporter Christopher Connelly sat down with WYPR'sJoelMcCordto talk about a couple of bills in the hopper, and a move by the newly minted governor that's has some advocates crying foul.

