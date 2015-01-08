Hogan Names Former Rival David Craig To Cabinet

Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR / Gov.-elect Larry Hogan

Gov.-elect Larry Hogan named four more members to his cabinet Thursday, including a former rival, David Craig, who will be the state’s Secretary of Planning. The former Harford County executive lost to Hogan in June’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

Former Democratic state Sen. Rona Kramer, an executive at a commercial real estate firm, will take over the Department of Aging. Michael Gill will oversee the Department of Business and Economic Development. And the Department of Housing and Community Development’s new boss is Kenneth Holt, who was a Republican state delegate, founded a software company, and breeds racehorses.

Just a handful of cabinet seats are left empty. Even though Hogan ran on cutting spending and taxes, he has yet to name a Budget Secretary.

Asked why, Hogan quipped, “We’re saving the best for last.”

