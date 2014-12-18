Hogan Names First Four Cabinet Picks

Credit Christopher Connelly/WYPR / Gov.-elect Larry Hogan

When Larry Hogan is sworn in next month, he’ll bring with him a whole new cabinet. The governor-elect started naming his cabinet picks Wednesday afternoon.

Hogan and his lieutenant governor – as well as his chief of staff, legislative director and his fiscal advisor – all served in former Republican Governor Bob Ehrlich’s administration. Another Ehrlich veteran, Jim Fielder, will join Hogan as appointments secretary. That’s the post that Hogan held a decade ago.

Gail Bassette, who runs a management consulting firm in Laurel, will run the Department of General Services, which manages state facilities and procurement, among other sundry state government business. Frederick County Del. Kelly Schulz will leave the legislature to head up the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. Secretary of Juvenile Services Sam Abed will stay in his role.

Hogan, a Republican, promised to appoint the state's most bipartisan administration. So far, most of his picks are also Republicans, though 18 secretary positions remain unfilled. All of the appointments will need approval by the senate.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore