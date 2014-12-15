Why State Center Revamp Is In Jeopardy

Credit spike55151 via flickr / State Center in Baltimore.

The State Center complex in Baltimore is one of the remaining items that Governor Martin O'Malley may push for in his last month in office. WYPR's Fraser Smith and Christopher Connelly talk about the origin of the project and why its future is in jeopardy.

Editor's note: The reporter misspoke in this interview, which has been amended. Department of Legislative Services Director Warren Deschenaux’s letter noted the possibility that the State Center project could breach the state’s capital debt limit. Deschenaux, in his letter, did not say that exceeding that cap could present complications to other projects. However, senators at a meeting of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee did raise the specter that other projects could be at risk if the state exceeds its self-imposed debt limit, including school construction funding from the state. But breaching the capital debt limit would not put at risk the $1 billion Baltimore City school renovation plan approved in 2013 because that project uses the Maryland Stadium Authority acts as the financing agent, and so does not count against the state’s capital debt limit. We regret this error.

