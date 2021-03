Credit BCPL Photo via flickr / Baltimore Co. Executive Kevin Kamenetz (D).

In his second inaugural address last week, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said that he wants county residents to feel that their local government represents them all. WYPR's Joel McCord and John Lee talk about why this message of inclusion matters in the wake of protests around the country and how Kamenetz hopes to accomplish his goal.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore