Why Film Tax Credits May Be On The Chopping Block

Credit Governor tours the Veep Set by Jay Baker, MDGovpics via flickr / Last year Governor O'Malley toured the set of HBO's Veep, which films in Columbia, MD. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (right) is the show's star.

Maryland's film tax credits, enjoyed by local television productions like 'House of Cards,' was called "significantly more generous than other business tax incentives" by an analyst at the Department of Legislative Services. WYPR's Fraser Smith and Erin Cox of the Baltimore Sun talk about the debate over the tax credits and why Gov.-elect Larry Hogan has not indicated whether he'll work to end or reduce them.

