Time is running out forGov. Martin O'Malley to decide whether or not to commute Maryland's four remaining death sentences before he leaves office in January.WYPR'sFraser Smith and Christopher Connelly talk about why the state's repeal of the death penalty in 2013 created complicated legal questions for both O'Malley and the courts.

