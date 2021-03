Credit MdAgDept via flickr / State Sen. David Brinkley (center, in suit) at the opening of the 2014 Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail at South Mountain Creamery in Frederick Co. Brinkley lost the June GOP primary to retain his seat.

The General Assembly begins in early January and one longtime lawmaker, State Sen. David Brinkley (R) of Frederick and Carroll Counties, will not return to his post after a defeat in the June primary. WYPR's Fraser Smith talks to him about the increased partisanship in Annapolis in recent years and what governor-elect Larry Hogan needs to do to have a successful session.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore