Is Washington, D.C. The Next Tech Mecca?

Washington, D.C. may be transforming from a government town to a technology hub. The city is home to more than a thousand tech start-ups, thanks in part to government incentives for high-tech businesses.

The city has created a “technology corridor” in Northwest — northwestern quadrant of Washington, D.C. — where start-ups are settling.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Rebecca Sheir of WAMU reports on why the tech movement is gaining momentum.

Rebecca Sheir, host and reporter at WAMU. She tweets @rebeccasheir.

