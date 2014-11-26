© 2021 WYPR
Is Washington, D.C. The Next Tech Mecca?

November 26, 2014
D.C. is planning a massive "Innovation Hub" at the St. Elizabeths East Campus in Ward 8. (D.C. Government)

Washington, D.C. may be transforming from a government town to a technology hub. The city is home to more than a thousand tech start-ups, thanks in part to government incentives for high-tech businesses.

The city has created a “technology corridor” in Northwest — northwestern quadrant of Washington, D.C. — where start-ups are settling.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Rebecca Sheir of WAMU reports on why the tech movement is gaining momentum.

