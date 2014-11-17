© 2021 WYPR
Police Body Cameras, Bag Ban Face Final Votes And Vetoes

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Nathan Sterner,
Nathan SternerP. Kenneth Burns
Published November 17, 2014 at 7:55 AM EST
Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is promising to veto two bills expected to pass the city council; requiring police officers to wear body cameras and banning plastic bags. City Council President Jack Young is a co-sponsor on the camera bill and led the change on a bill that would originally charge a nickel per plastic bag.
  A final vote is expected to take place on whether Baltimore City Police officers will be required to wear body cameras at Monday’s city council meeting.  The bill, which is expected to pass, is also under a veto threat by Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake who called the proposal rushed and not thought out. 

The mayor is also threatening to veto a bill that would ban plastic bags.  The bill originally proposed as a plastic bag fee in April was changed to a ban at last week’s council meeting.

WYPR’sKenneth Burns talked to Nathan Sterner about the two bills.

