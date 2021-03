Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR / Frederick County Executive-elect Jan Gardner.

Why Jan Gardner Won Race For Frederick County Executive

In their first election under charter government, voters in Frederick County rejected a conservative radio talk show host for county executive but gave the Democratic winner a majority Republican County Council. Cliff Cumber, the editorial page editor at the Frederick News Post, joins WYPR’s Joel McCord by phone to talk about the results.

