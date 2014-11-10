© 2021 WYPR
Who Were The Other Big Winners In Maryland?

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Fraser Smith
Published November 7, 2014 at 8:36 AM EST
Was Larry Hogan the only upset?  Were there other Republican wins in Maryland this week? Andy Green, from Baltimore Sun's Editorial page, talks to Fraser about the other big winners in this week's general election. 

Fraser Smith
Fraser Smith has been in the news business for over 30 years. He began his reportorial career with the Jersey Journal, a daily New Jersey newspaper and then moved on to the Providence Journal in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1969 Fraser won a prestigious American Political Science Association Public Affairs Fellowship, which enabled him to devote a year to graduate study at Yale University. In 1977, Fraser was hired away by The Baltimore Sun where in 1981, he moved to the newspaper's Washington bureau to focus on policy problems and their everyday effect on Marylanders. In 1983, he became the Sun's chief political reporter.
