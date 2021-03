Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR / Governor-elect Larry Hogan (R).

Republican Larry Hogan's upset over Democratic Lt.Gov. Anthony Brown stood out in a night of big victories by the GOP around the country. But Richard Cross of the blog Cross Purposes tellsWYPR'sFraser Smith why he thinks Hogan's win is not part of the anti-Obama wave.

