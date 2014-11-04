Early Voters Change The Way Campaigns Do Business

Governor Votes Early at Baltimore, MD, by Jay Baker (mdgovpics) via flickr

Maryland will elect a governor and a new General Assembly on Tuesday, but already more than 300,000Marylanders have cast their ballots. The state has expanded early voting over the last few election cycles. Political scientist PaulGronke from Reed College's Early Voting Information Center says campaign operatives across the political spectrum have embraced early voting in this year's election. But, he tellsWYPR'sFraser Smith, exactly how much early voting impacts election outcomes remains unclear.

