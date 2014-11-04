© 2021 WYPR
Early Voters Change The Way Campaigns Do Business

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Fraser Smith
Published November 3, 2014 at 5:10 AM EST
Governor Votes Early at Baltimore, MD, by Jay Baker (mdgovpics) via flickr
Maryland will elect a governor and a new General Assembly on Tuesday, but already more than 300,000Marylanders have cast their ballots. The state has expanded early voting over the last few election cycles. Political scientist PaulGronke from Reed College's Early Voting Information Center says campaign operatives across the political spectrum have embraced early voting in this year's election. But, he tellsWYPR'sFraser Smith, exactly how much early voting impacts election outcomes remains unclear.

Fraser Smith
Fraser Smith has been in the news business for over 30 years. He began his reportorial career with the Jersey Journal, a daily New Jersey newspaper and then moved on to the Providence Journal in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1969 Fraser won a prestigious American Political Science Association Public Affairs Fellowship, which enabled him to devote a year to graduate study at Yale University. In 1977, Fraser was hired away by The Baltimore Sun where in 1981, he moved to the newspaper's Washington bureau to focus on policy problems and their everyday effect on Marylanders. In 1983, he became the Sun's chief political reporter.
