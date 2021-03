Credit Lt. Governor brings remarks at Civil Rights Commemorative Ceremony at Morgan University taken by mdgovpics via flickr / Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown in 2011.

Voters Get Racial Appeals In Campaign's Final Days

Next week, Maryland might become thethird state ever to elect an African American as its governor, although race has not been a prominent topic in the campaign thus far.WYPR'sFraser Smith and Christopher Connelly talk about thedirect overtures that the state Democratic Party has madeto black voters in the past week.

