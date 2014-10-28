Body Camera Bill Up For Hearing Tuesday-- But Is It Legal?

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR /

The Baltimore City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday on a bill that would require city police officers to wear body cameras while on duty. The measure is sponsored by City Council President Jack Young and Councilman Warren Branch. It comes after several high-profile incidents of alleged police brutality in Baltimore, as well as the fatal shooting of unarmed teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri over the summer. But the Baltimore City Law is not supporting the proposal -- saying it isn't legal.WYPR'sKenneth Burns gives Nathan Sterner an update.

