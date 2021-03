Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR / Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown.

Why Anthony Brown's Tax Promise Is Risky

Lt.Gov. Anthony Brown, the Democratic nominee for governor,has declared that he would not raise taxes if elected governor. WYPR'sFraser Smith and Bryan Sears of the Daily Record talk about how that might put Brown in a difficult political position if voters choose him in November.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore