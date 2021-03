Credit Christopher Connelly / WYPR / Republican gubernatorial nominee Larry Hogan.

Gun Control May Yet Ensnare Hogan

Although Republican gubernatorial nominee Larry Hogan has tried to avoid a debate on social issues, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown has been hammering him on gun control this week. WYPR's Fraser Smith and Karen Hosler talk about what, if anything, the controversy reveals.

