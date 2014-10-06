Costello Could Become Baltimore's Newest City Councilman

Credit P. Kenneth Burns/WYPR /

When it meets Monday, the Baltimore City Council is expected to confirm Eric Costello to fill the seat representing the11thDistrict -- which covers parts of south and west Baltimore, including downtown.

Costello would finish the term of Bill Cole, who left the Council earlier this year to head the Baltimore Development Corporation.

But Costello's nomination - by a committee put together by Council President Jack Young - was not without controversy. WYPR's Kenneth Burns talks with Nathan Sterner about the controversies and about what's likely to happen at the meeting.

