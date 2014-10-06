© 2021 WYPR
Costello Could Become Baltimore's Newest City Councilman

By Nathan Sterner,
Nathan SternerP. Kenneth Burns
Published October 6, 2014 at 8:28 AM EDT
When it meets Monday, the Baltimore City Council is expected to confirm Eric Costello to fill the seat representing the11thDistrict -- which covers parts of south and west Baltimore, including downtown.

Costello would finish the term of Bill Cole, who left the Council earlier this year to head the Baltimore Development Corporation.

But Costello's nomination - by a committee put together by Council President Jack Young - was not without controversy.  WYPR's Kenneth Burns talks with Nathan Sterner about the controversies and about what's likely to happen at the meeting.

Nathan Sterner
Nathan Sterner teaches a class on audio documentary at Towson University. Before coming to WYPR, Nathan spent 8 years at WAMU in Washington -- working every job from part-time receptionist to on-air host, gaining experience in promotions, fundraising, audience analysis, and program production.
Nathan Sterner
Nathan Sterner co-hosts WYPR's Friday morning Spotlight on Station North.
P. Kenneth Burns
Kenneth Burns is WYPR's Metro Reporter; covering issues that affect Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.