Thousands Could Lose Affordable Care Act Coverage

Today is the last day for about 400,000 people to retain health insurance through federal healthcare insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Individuals who are currently receiving coverage but have failed to present the necessary documents verifying income and citizenship will be cut off.

While some are rushing to validate their subsidies, others are gearing up for the new open enrollment starting November 15.

Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the latest news on the ACA.

Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News.

