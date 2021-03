Credit Kyle Leslie, Matt Purdy / WYPR /

The Democratic Governors Associationwill buy $750,000 worth of television adsin Maryland's gubernatorial contest, despite what many assume will be an easy win for Lt.Gov. Anthony Brown, the party's nominee.

WYPR'sFraser Smith and Jenna Johnson of the Washington Post talk about what theDGA'sparticipation says about the race.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore