Credit Christopher Connelly/WYPR / Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown addressed attendees at the Maryland Association of Counties summer meeting.

Maryland will elect a new governor in November. Republican Larry Hogan and Democratic Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown pitched county officials at the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in Ocean City on Saturday. The message from both sides: Elect me because four years of the other guy will be bad for the state.

